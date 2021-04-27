Children of Incarcerated Parents is helping families reconnect

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Children of Incarcerated Parents is an organization in Frederick, Maryland that strives to help kids and their incarcerated parents connect.

Being in prison away from your loved ones can be hard, but it doesn’t mean your relationships should stop growing. It’s important to build, maintain, and repair relationships.

According to the Population Reference Bureau Having an incarcerated parent can be mentally, physically, and emotionally draining, and children can experience most hardship.

Since the pandemic began some jails stopped accepting visitors, which made it hard for loved ones to connect. However, the organization Children of Incarcerated Parents revamped its program by offering zoom therapy classes, family counseling, scholarships, and providing emergency funds for the caregivers of the children.

Experts say being an incarcerated parent can be difficult but you can still be a parent.

Rachel Noor is a Frederick local who spent time in prison, and thanks to the program Noor says she is trying to evolve into a better parent.

“I learned to find purpose and forgive myself for the mistakes of my past, I learned to communicate better and build healthy relationships. I am dedicated to becoming a better mother,”

Experts say in order to build healthy relationships it all begins with communication.