Childhood lead poisoning on the decline in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October 25-31 as Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

In doing so, the governor highlights the fact that childhood lead poisoning cases in Maryland have decreased to the lowest levels since the state’s 1994 lead law was passed. According to the 2019 childhood blood lead surveillance report, released by the Maryland Department of the Environment, just more than 0.2% of young children tested across the state in 2019 showed blood lead levels at or above 10 micrograms per deciliter.

While childhood lead poisoning cases in Maryland remain at their lowest recorded levels, blood lead testing rates have increased under the state’s universal testing initiative. In a statement, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said:

“Through universal testing, strong enforcement, and a new emphasis on responding to lower levels of lead poisoning, we can continue to reduce childhood lead poisoning in Maryland.”