Childcare continues to increase during the pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Childcare has always been a major expense most families have to endure, but according to data from the Center for American Progress and Child Care Aware of America, daycare expenses have significantly increased during the pandemic.

Center-based child care costs have increased by 53% in Maryland, according to data from lending tree, the average annual child care cost increased from about $12,000 to $19,000.

Maryland and D.C were among the highest in the nation in terms of percentage of income spent towards childcare.

As some parents who work from home may not feel the financial burden, some essential workers like Frederick native, Brittany Floyd may have difficulty finding and paying for child care.

Floyd has a son in daycare and she says it has been hard making payments. She expressed that half of her income goes straight to daycare costs, and she is paying almost the price of her mortgage for childcare.

The pandemic has made many things difficult, but local daycares say in order to obtain additional resources for COVID-19 daycare expenses may rise.

However, financial experts say preparation is key. We are unsure how long the pandemic will last. Experts urge families to make a plan early and budget out money that can assist them with childcare.