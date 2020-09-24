Child Passenger Safety Week goes virtual

MARYLAND (WDVM) – Maryland’s Child Passenger Safety Week is September 20-26. During this week, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) reminds the community to take the proper steps to securing their child’s safety seat.

The Maryland Highway Safety Office’s Kids in Safety Seats (KISS) program usually conducts in-person, hands-on training to teach families proper seat installation, but has gone virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Department of Health Dr. Clifford Mitchell says they want the program to stay accessible to ensure car safety is one less thing families have to worry about.

“Motor vehicle accidents involving children are still a leading cause of death and injury for children of all ages,” Mitchell said. “Particularly young children.”

Mitchell said certified child passenger safety technicians can virtually meet with community members via video calls and they are also hosting webinars through the week to teach parents how to correctly use their car seats.