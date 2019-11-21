Child hurt in Hagerstown crash dies

Live Now
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A child involved in an accident in Hagerstown earlier this month has died.

Hagerstown Police confirm he died on November 15. The crash happened on November 13.

Police responded to a crash on the 300 block of W Antietam St where a car crashed into a telephone pole. Investigators say there were three victims.

A woman and a two-year-old child were taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was a four-year-old boy who was taken to Meritus Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Washington D.C. where he later died. The Hagerstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a second vehicle that was involved.

That vehicle is described as a white passenger-style car, that sits low to the ground and has a white spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

