Child Advocacy Center warns of possible increase in abuse cases amid coronavirus outbreak

The organization is calling on community members to play a role and check in with kids during stay at home order

FREDRICK, MD (WDVM) — As kids are no longer going into school and instead spending much of their time at home, child abuse advocates say there could be an increase in cases.

“It’s definitely been a unique challenge I think for everyone. Those of us in the field of child maltreatment, it’s been particularly concerning,” explained director of the Child Advocacy Center of Frederick County, Robin Grove.

Grove explains that concern has risen as students and parents obey Maryland’s stay at home order and classrooms move from school grounds to the home.

“I believe that the abuse, there’s more opportunity for abuse to occur in these situations,” Grove said.

80 percent of child maltreatment perpetrators are either parents or unmarried partners of the parents according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The financial instability, losing of jobs, not having the opportunity to engage in other activities to give those break to themselves, the stress level is higher,” Grove explained and that could lead to increased abuse situations.

Advocates also fear that cases of abuse could go unreported, and initial data reveals that trend.

According to Grove, in March of 2019, Child Protective Services in Frederick County received 329 referrals for abuse and maltreatment. In March of this year, those referrals have gone down 27 percent to 241 referrals.

“And that’s not because child protective services or law enforcement are not responding, because they are. It’s that the reports aren’t being made,” Grove said.

One possible reason: Students are no longer in school and Grove says 20 percent of child abuse referrals come from school faculty.

“Those teachers, those counselors, those bus drivers, those cafeteria workers, they’re not seeing these kids so they don’t have the ability to check in on them and make sure they’re doing okay,” Grove added.

During this time, child advocates are calling on the community to check in with kids whenever possible. Whether it’s simply making a phone call to the family and talking with a child, or even logging online and talking with them over a video chat.

“Ask how their families are doing. You can ask them what’s changed since this has happened?,” Grove suggested, “And even from saying those kinds of things, it lets them know that you’re there and if need that opportunity to speak out to someone, they have that listening ear.”

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center, or to make a report of child maltreatment, visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/481/Child-Advocacy-Center-CAC

You can also contact Child Protective Services via a 24/7 hotline at 301-600-2464.