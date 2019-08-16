Child, adult taken to hospital after car went through house on Leitersburg Pike

LEITERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A call was dispatched to the 20500 block of Leitersburg Pike around 12:30 p.m. for a vehicle that went into a building Thursday afternoon.

According to officials from the Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company, upon arrival at the scene, they found a car that appeared to go from Herman Myers Road, crossing Leitersburg Pike and striking a structure across the street. An adult had to be extricated after being trapped in the car, officials said.

“The vehicle appeared to strike the corner of the house, then a parked vehicle went through the house,” said Lt. James Ulrich, with Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Co.

An adult was transported to Meritus in critical condition and a 10-year-old pediatric patient was flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“The pediatric was reportedly in stable condition but was referred to a pediatric trauma center, the closest being in D.C. and Baltimore,” said Lt. Ulrich.

The helicopter landed at the Leitersburg Cinema.

Helicopter landing; photo from Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Co.

Units from Leitersburg Vol. Fire, Longmeadow Vol. Fire, Maugansville Vol. Fire Co., Community Rescue Service, and Washington County Special operations responded to the incident. Leitersburg Fire Co. was the lead agency.

The investigation is still ongoing.