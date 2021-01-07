Chief Darryl McSwain is inducted into Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Chief Darryl McSwain has been inducted into Montgomery County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame.

Chief Darryl McSwain joined Montgomery Parks as police chief in May 2018, and previously served 30 years with the Montgomery County Police. Chief McSwain received this prestigious honor for his leadership, achievements, and contributions to civil and human rights.

Chief McSwain emphasizes the importance of fair and impartial policing, staff training, and community engagement.

McSwain is one of only six people who were inducted for their leadership this year.