HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Even though the student loan repayment pause has been extended up until august, there are still people who are worried about how they are going to pay for college, but luckily there are businesses such as chick-fil-a that are willing to give out a helping hand.

During President Joe Biden’s campaign, he said he wanted to immediately cancel at least $10,000 in student debt per person. So far he’s repeatedly extended a pause on requiring borrowers to repay their loans

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction, President Joe Biden said. “I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness and I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.”

With the student debt crisis still being worked out some people are still trying to figure out how to afford college altogether. Businesses like chick-fil-a are partnering up with point university to help send students to college for free.

“So a free college tuition program really, to me it’s a game-changer, owner of chick-fil-a Hagerstown, Randy Scott. “I think this will allow our young people in this community to choose to live a more productive life without the burden of student loans. So I’m pretty excited whether they desperately need it or whether they don’t I still think it puts them at a different starting point.”

Average rates for private college tuition is around thirty-eight thousand per year and on top of that student loans are averaging at about thirty-two thousand dollars after graduation. Through the program, students will benefit from the huge savings and be able to move on without the stress of student debt.

“I was really shocked and amazed that we could offer such a great benefit for our students, administrative director, Sarah Tedrick said. “I thought it was a great opportunity to really bring it in in-house and allow our students to take off the burden of the financial battle that they would have to deal with while working.”

“I definitely will be a help for me in the long run,” front-of-house director, Olivia Barnhart. “It gives everyone a great experience not only for free tuition at school, but you also get to still work out your daily lives while also getting a degree as well.”

The tuition-free program is currently being offered to over 120 part-time and full-time chick-fil-a team members.