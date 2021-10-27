Chesapeake Bay Foundation to host tree planting event

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is hosting a tree planting to help bolster shorelines and reduce Bay pollution.

The organization would like volunteers to attend and help improve residential areas by preserving trees.

Experts say trees provide a lot of support to our society. They work to ensure we have oxygen, food, and constantly support our wildlife.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, there will be a Middletown planting event in Frederick County, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the organization volunteers are needed to assist CBF staff with planting more than 800 native trees on shrubs along Middle Creek in Middletown to help improve the health of Catoctin Creek and its watershed.

Funding for the planting was provided by the WGL Energy/ Sterling Planet Carbon Reduction Fund and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.