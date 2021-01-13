Chesapeake Bay Foundation announces new Maryland director

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Josh Kurtz has joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation as their new Maryland executive director.

“I’m so excited to be here and so excited to continue being part of this community in Maryland,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz joined CBF after working with The Nature Conservancy in Maryland. He had previously worked with CBF on different policies – and he said he looks forward to continuing to work on policy, especially with the legislative session beginning this week. Kurtz said they are supporting the Climate Solutions Now Act with emphasis on tree-planting.

“It’s a solution that not only cleans the air, but it also pulls carbon out of the air, so we’re getting that climate mitigation impact, we’re getting that clean water impact,” said Kurtz.