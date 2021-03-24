CHEERS: National Cocktail Day; local mixologist shows how to make a ‘healthy’ drink

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For those who are fans of mixed alcoholic beverages, had an excuse to raise their glasses to toast for National Cocktail Day. A local mixologist from Montgomery County shows us how to make tasty but healthy cocktails.

Different flavors of spirits, fruit juices, and sugar all mixed into a single glass could bring a little buzz. And with all of the added sugar in those drinks, it might not be the healthiest. Competitive mixologist and bar manager of Stable restaurant, Joseph Grimshaw, demonstrates how to whip together more of a healthier drink with fewer calories.

The drink, called “Immune booster”, is swiss inspired, made with bourbon whiskey, raspberries, rosehip, and lemon.

“The active ingredient in the immune booster is rosehip and rosehip is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin c. It naturally boosts and supports your immune system,” said Joseph Grimshaw, mixologist, lead bartender, Stable D.C.

There’s also National Beer Day and National Mimosa Day. To celebrate National Cocktail Day Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services stores will have discounts on some of their spirits through March.