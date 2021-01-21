Check your lottery tickets: $731.1 million Powerball ticket sold in Allegany County

A customer shows his purchased Powerball tickets, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. An estimated $535 million for set for Saturday night’s drawing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

A $2 million ticket was sold in Hagerstown as well

LONACONING, Md. (WDVM) — Six numbers granted someone the largest lottery in Maryland lottery history. One ticket sold by Coney Market in Lonaconing won the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot of $731.1 million, granting the store a $100,000 bonus as well.

The second-largest Maryland jackpot was drawn in 2012 with a prize of $218.6 million from Mega Millions. Thursday’s win is the first Powerball jackpot since 2011.

This jackpot marks the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. 12 tickets matched every number except the red Powerball to win second-tier prizes.

A second-tier winning ticket with the Power Play option was also sold with a prize of $2 million. This ticket was sold at AC&T #130 in Hagerstown, which will receive a bonus of $5,000.

🚨🚨 Jackpot Won 🚨🚨



A single ticket sold in #Maryland won last night's $731M #Powerball jackpot 🤩



Check your numbers ➡️ https://t.co/MSbAIMa4ms pic.twitter.com/vjYQkRr5St — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) January 21, 2021

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Woodbridge man caught burglarizing Bowl of America

No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546.8 million for Wednesday’s Powerball. After the Powerball win, the new jackpot has a $15 million cash value.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.