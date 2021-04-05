Charles Burkett to be sworn in to Washington County Board of Commissioners

Charles Burkett’s name has been sent by the Republican Central Committee to the Maryland State House in Annapolis to fill the vacancy on the Washington County Commission. Incumbent Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt stepped down over an ethics charge involving small business relief funds.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Charles Burkett has received a letter from Governor Hogan’s office and will be sworn in to the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Former Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt stepped down after the county ethics commission said he “committed a troubling breach of trust” and took COVID small business relief funds for his own business, Meinelschmidt Distillery.

The commission voted 4-0 to ask for him to resign following this discovery. Meinelschmidt dropped his lawsuit to stay on the commission in early March, and the county’s Republican Executive Committee sent the name of Charles Burkett to Governor Hogan’s office at the end of March.

Burkett will be sworn in at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.