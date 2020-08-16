Charity Event held at Big Cork Vineyards for Cystic Fibrosis disease

Rohrersville, Md. (WDVM) — Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted the second annual charity event at Big Cork Vineyards called Cork’s for a Cure.

In their second year, the event featured live music, comedians, and silent auction to help gather funds for Cystic Fibrosis disease. WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz and Lou Scally were Master of Ceremonies during the event.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease that more than thirty thousand people live with, which causes mucus to build up in organs like the lungs, that starts when a person is born.

“Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the lead organization that primary mission that has been to rise funds to research development for therapeutic and hopefully a cure for cystic fibrosis, said Hugh Breslin. ‘The CF community meaning kids and people who have CF have benefited so directly from funds raised through these types of events over the years so my message would be when your out their and someone is soliciting for a cause for research development and stuff its really really important that you help out and do that cause in essence money plus science equals therapeutics and/or cure.”

There are treatments for the disease, but no cure. Last year’s event funded over forty thousand dollars.