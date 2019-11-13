Changing the time required for clearing snow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s mayor and city council agreed to make changes to the time limit set for clearing public sidewalks in cases of snow and ice.

Initially, properties in the downtown area are required to clear public pathways within four hours after a storm subsides. The rest of the city is given 10 hours. With the intent of making it fair for business owners, Paul Fulk, the city’s neighborhood services manager, proposed setting the time limit to 24 hours for everyone.

“That way everyone is kind of working off the same timeline, and then once that timeline has passed, then the city receives an all clear, then we will go out and let people know that you’re in violation of the ordinance — but it’s after 24 hours,” said Fulk.

According to Fulk, in previous years, it has taken the city roughly 24 hours to clear snow and ice off city-owned properties