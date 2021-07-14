Changes coming to Washington County Board of Elections

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — President Joe Biden made a speech regarding the right to vote in Phildelphia on Tuesday, shaming some states’ efforts to pass restrictive voting laws.

This comes after a recent ruling from the Supreme Court that President Biden said weakened the Voting Rights Act.

Hundreds of people, including Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, were in attendance to support the president’s commitment to protecting the right to vote.

Meanwhile, a few changes are coming to the Washington County Board of Elections and voting sites in Washington County.

“We’re gonna have at least a second one, maybe even a third one. Of course, will always be here this is our largest and most centrally located here on Virginia Avenue. The second and third are yet to be determined, and that’s what we’ll be doing this summer. The second thing is every voter in the 2022 and 2024 election will be mailed an absentee ballot application,” said Barry Jackson, Deputy Election Director with the Washington County Board of Elections.

There is also going to be an absentee list if voters want to always be sent an absentee ballot in future elections.