ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Two Republican Senators are stepping down as minority leader and minority whip in Maryland’s general assembly.
Senator J.B. Jennings and Senator Stephen Hersey won’t be leading the republican party in the senate.
Jennings posted on Facebook saying he wouldn’t be seeking re-election as a leader. He served as a leader for six years.
Senate President, Bill Ferguson, released a statement saying their leadership has helped the senate produce better legislation for all Marylanders.
“Minority Leader Jennings and Minority Whip Hershey have been steadfast advocates for the Republican Caucus and their issues during their time as Leader and Whip. They have been able to disagree without being disagreeable, and their leadership has helped the Senate produce better legislation for all Marylanders. At a time when partisanship has reached extremes, Senators Jennings and Hershey always focused on what is most important: solving problems for our constituents. This leadership style benefited all Marylanders, regardless of political affiliation. I respect their decision to step down from their positions, and I am hopeful that the Minority Caucus will elect leaders who will continue to focus on the values of productivity and collaboration that define the Senate of Maryland.”Bill Ferguson, Maryland Senate President
- Change in minority leadership in Maryland’s Senate
- Maryland leaders call on Congress to pass another round of stimulus relief
- After multiple requests, city launches Adopt-A-Road program
- COVID-19 outbreak tied to soccer team in Montgomery County
- For WVU women’s soccer, their good offense is a great defense
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App