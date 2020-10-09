Change in minority leadership in Maryland’s Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Two Republican Senators are stepping down as minority leader and minority whip in Maryland’s general assembly.

Senator J.B. Jennings and Senator Stephen Hersey won’t be leading the republican party in the senate.

Jennings posted on Facebook saying he wouldn’t be seeking re-election as a leader. He served as a leader for six years.

Senate President, Bill Ferguson, released a statement saying their leadership has helped the senate produce better legislation for all Marylanders.