Chamber of Commerce host Frederick toy drive

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Generation Connect committee of Frederick County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a socially distanced toy drive on Thursday to benefit families through the Frederick Rescue Mission.

Located along the golden mile, participants dropping off donations were greeted with snacks and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

“Only 20 minutes in, I think we’ve seen 20, 30 cars,” Adam Kreisher with the Generation Connect committee said. “So hopefully we just keep that pace going and really fill up the rescue mission’s van tonight.”

Joining Santa for the photoshoot was Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor who says they wanted to find a creative way to celebrate the season and give children the chance to still see Santa.

“The way we’ll get through this and the way we’ve gotten through it is because we’ve pulled together as a community, and every day I’m heartened by watching this community respond to the needs of this community,” O’Connor said. “So I think the people who are coming through the line understand that this is about a season of giving, not about getting.”