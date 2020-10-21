Certain plastics added to Montgomery County’s ban list

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We all order take-out from time to time – but if you plan to order from a restaurant in Montgomery County, you probably won’t see some of those typical plastic products.

The county council passed a unanimous vote to add to their polystyrene plastic ban list. Back in 2014, the county passed a bill banning polystyrene materials mostly used in the food service industry. But due to changes in the industry they have added plastic solo cups, which are usually red with the number six on the bottom, some coffee cups, food containers, vegetable trays and egg cartons, which often includes polystyrene.

“This obviously fits with our climate goals, our use reductions goals, and helps us meet our recycling targets. The committee immediately recommended an enactment of this bill,” said Tom Hucker, a Montgomery County councilmember.

Those plastic cups cannot be recycled in the county. Last month, Maryland became the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers, which is now in effect.

Maine, New York, and Vermont have recently passed similar bans.