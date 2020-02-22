Central Maryland high school students discover their science potential in Physics Olympic competition

ELDERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Hundreds of high school students from Central Maryland gathered in Liberty High School for their 28th Annual Central Maryland Physics Olympics, including one high school from Washington County.

The theme of this years competition is multicultural, some names of the competition are inspired by the physicists and geographic location: The Galilean Egg Drop, The South America Inca Rope Bridge, Oceania Egg Zip Line, Fermi Questions, The Africa Pyramid, and The Asia Crossbow.

The activities required students to utilize their physics and other science knowledge to solve the problem.

“For the students it’s great chance to take their physics they learned all year long and apply it, more of the interests in physics and more interests in science, and they are going to take this what they did today and use it like a little spark to get them into later on majoring in science programs” says Jason Fritch, the chief judge of the competition.

High school students see the benefit of this involvement, “There is a wide variety of events in this competition, and they have different application within physics and engineering field, so in some of the events like the bridge competition, that’s gonna help the structure engineer excel the competition, that’s help the passion of physics and engineer behind it that’s gonna help with your career path” says the Tracy Kinzer, a Boonsboro High School student from Washington County, last years winning high school.