Census takers may soon make a visit to your home

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you haven’t yet filled out your census, you might get a visit to your home soon from a census taker.

Census takers will visit your residence between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. They will have an official census bureau identification and an official business notice will be placed on the vehicle. All census takers must wear a mask and carry an IPhone to record information.

