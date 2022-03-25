FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Across Maryland, thousands of youth and young adults are living on their own or experiencing homelessness. The census for youth homelessness is one of the many resources working to solve this ongoing issue.

The Census for youth experiencing homelessness is a state-wide initiative that identifies students between the ages of 14 and 24 who are homeless without a parent or guardian.

The initiative then helps those kids with multiple resources to help them get off the street.

“This is the first year that all 24 jurisdictions will be participating so it’s really an initiative to document the number of students and young adults who are experiencing homelessness, but then also better understand how to connect with them and support them while experiencing homelessness,” Executive Director of S.H.I.P, Maureen Walker said.

Through the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership better known as S.H.I.P, kids identified as homeless are provided food and supplies along with a housing program.

“Youth experiencing homelessness looks different than adult homelessness and so trying to get a better understanding of the unique characteristics and be able to identify them and then also find the right community services for them,” Walker explained.

Nathan Williamson was homeless going into his sophomore year of high school. Williamson knows firsthand how difficult homelessness can be for a child. He says without ship and their resources, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“I’m super grateful, especially now being in the host program here,” Williamson said. “I’m grateful to them for being able to get me into the host family I have who has been a tremendous support and allowed me to do what I needed to get started to further with my life and stuff.”

The census for youth homelessness has been able to help 74 kids in Frederick County.