Cell therapy company plans to make Montgomery County home

Maryland

TCR² expects to bring nearly 200 jobs to the area

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Massachusetts-based cell therapy company has plans to make Montgomery County their new home.

Biotechnology company TCR² Therapeutics will move to a brand new facility in Rockville on Medical Center Drive. Rockville is a hub for many local and international bio-tech companies.

The company develops T-cell therapies for patients with cancer. The new state-of-the-art building will feature control laboratories. TCR² therapeutics expects to bring nearly 200 jobs to the area.

“We are very pleased to be building a world-class cell therapy production facility for gavo-cel that will bring new hope to cancer patients suffering from solid tumors,” said Dr. Garry Menzel, TCR²,CEO.

The new building will be ready in a few years.

