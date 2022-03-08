WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March is Women’s History Month, which celebrates the achievements of women nationally. Tuesday is also International Women’s Day, celebrating the achievements of women around the world.

In Maryland’s House of Delegates history, which spans over 200 years, Delegate Brenda Thiam is the first Black, Republican female member.

“I kind of thought that that was unbelievable. Then I went and searched for it myself because I didn’t believe it. I’m hopeful that they’re going to be many other women who follow me, and women of color to serve in this capacity,” said Delegate Brenda Thiam.

Jerry DeWolf, the first vice-chair of the Washington County Republican Central Committee, nominated her for the position and says he was excited to share the news.

“We were looking for somebody who truly embodied the essence of Hagerstown. From a wide background of community and involvement after the committee made their decision on voting for her as sitting chair. I then revealed to the committee that we just made history,” said DeWolf.

Her role as a Washington County Delegate isn’t the only role she serves. Thiam was also recently appointed deputy minority whip.

“The only way that we’re going to be that change that we want in our communities as far as making them better communities. We have to be at the table where those decisions are made,” said Delegate Thiam.

Delegate Thiam says one of her biggest achievements in her role so far has been a bill concerning disabled veterans and fishing licenses.

Delegate Thiam will be a panelist at the Black Economic Empowerment Summit this weekend at the Maryland Theatre.