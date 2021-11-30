“Celebrating Wildlife” exhibit informs the public about endangered species

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, there are over 1,300 endangered species in the United States. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said that at least 500 of them live in Maryland.

In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our wildlife, residents from the city of Gaithersburg came together to create an art exhibit dedicated to protecting these creatures.

The gallery is located in Gaithersburg at Bohrer park in the activity center. It was established by John Duke, who is a policeman by day and artist by night, along with other local artists.

The goal of the gallery is to educate visitors on the importance of wildlife. Each painting showcases different elements of wildlife and allows people to see the impact it has on our world.

If certain species go extinct, experts say it could lead to our ecosystem collapsing.

“We really want to just highlight wildlife because the city is highly concerned about environmental issues. We hope these paintings will spark some conversations about wildlife and hopefully, we can make a difference,” said Jaree Donnelly, Galleries and Public Art program coordinator.







Featured artists in this exhibit include Judy Anderson, Michael Brown, Howard Clark, John Duke, Hiral Joshi, Carol Leo, Timothy Lynch, Sheryl Massaro, Mary Paul Barnaby, Jean Phillips, Scott Roberts, Elizabeth Steel, Angela Suggs, David Terrar, Caroline Thorington, William Waller, Deborah Walmer, Richard Weiblinger, and Freddi Weiner.