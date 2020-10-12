Celebrating National Coming Out Day during a pandemic

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — October 11th is National Coming Out Day, a day meant to celebrate members of the LGBTQ community.

National Coming Out Day was founded on the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987 to commemorate and highlight the importance of coming out.

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling events around the world, including Pride, Amilynn Adams, a board member of The Frederick Center, wanted to emphasize the importance of celebrating National Coming Out Day especially when October is LGBTQ History Month.

“If you don’t have an outlet to be around people who understand you and can accept you, it gets really rough. So National Coming Out Day during a pandemic is actually a way to provide a virtual hug almost. It’s about letting other people know that they’re not alone especially during a time where we’re really, really quite isolated.”

Adams explained that since the start of the pandemic, The Frederick Center has moved all of its support programs online. She emphasized that this online meeting platform allows for The Frederick Center to continue serving LGBTQ community members during a time when in-person meetings are unsafe.

Adams urges anyone who is struggling with their sexuality and feels that they might try to commit suicide to visit the Trevor Project 24-hour suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ youth.