Celebrated Black artist on exhibition at local art gallery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An African American artist is displaying some of his contemporary artwork at the Just Lookin’ art gallery in downtown Hagerstown.

Dane Tilghman’s work, which depicts everyday scenes of what he calls African Americana, will be on display until December 6th.

He told us that much of his work is inspired by old black and white photos of African Americans and that one of his paintings was even featured in the film “Creed.”

“Well I work from black and white photography as a reference material. Old photos from like the 1930’s and 40’s and 20’s and what not as a jumping off point. So I’ve always been a realistic artist for the most part and I’ve always been a traditionalist, if you will.”

Tilghman has been an artist for 37 years and prior to becoming a full-time artist, he held 26 other full-time jobs. Tilghman is also close friends with the owner of the Just Lookin’ gallery and stated that he is excited to bring his work back to Hagerstown. Their 25-year long friendship has brought the artist back to Washington County many times.

For more information on the Just Lookin’ gallery and on Tilghman’s work, visit their websites.