Celebrate Frederick launches inaugural Craft Beverage Week

Maryland

Celebrate Frederick is hosting one of its first in-person event since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — After having to cancel a lineup of beloved summer events this year, Celebrate Frederick is back with a new experience.

On Saturday, the non-profit is launching the first-ever Craft Beverage Week. The idea is to replace much-anticipated fall events that have traditionally highlighted the growing local craft beverage industry. 

“In the Streets is one of our events where we really highlight these businesses, and also the Great Frederick Fair is a great opportunity for them to show the community where they are and how they’ve grown,” explained Celebrate Frederick Director Jen Martin, “with both of those events canceled this year, we were looking for a way to still highlight those businesses.”

23 distilleries, wineries, and breweries throughout the county will feature week-long specials exclusively available Saturday, September 12th through Sunday, September 20th.

Visitors are reminded that masks are required when entering the locations. 

Participating locations include:

Attaboy Beer
400 Sagner Avenue, #400, Frederick, MD 21701

American Shochu Company
4539 Metropolitan Court, Frederick, MD 21704

Celebration Cellars Winery
9831 Fox Road, Frederick, MD 21702

Dragon
1341 Hughes Ford Road, 108, Frederick, MD 21701

Flying Dog Brewery
4607 Wedgewood Blvd., Frederick, MD 21703

Hidden Hills Farm & Vineyard
7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick, MD 21701

Idiom Brewing Company
340 E. Patrick Street, #104, Frederick, MD 21701

Jug Bridge Brewery
911 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Linganore Winecellrs
13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Loew Vineyards
14001 Liberty Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Mad Science Brewing Company at Thanksgiving Farm
1619 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown, MD 21710

McClintock Distilling
35 S. Carroll Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Midnight Run Brewing
912 N. East Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm
8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Olde Mother Brewing
526 N. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery
8546 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown, MD 21769

Puerto Rico Distillery
1341 Hughes Ford Road, 113A, Frederick, MD 21701

Rockwell Brewery
880 N. East Street, #201, Frederick, MD 21701

Smoketown Brewing Station
223 W. Potomac Street, Brunswick, MD 21716

Smoketown Creekside
400 Sagner Ave., #100, Frederick, MD

Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery
11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont, MD 21788

Tenth Ward Distilling Company
55 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine
6219 Harley Road, Middletown, MD 21769

For more information, visit Celebrate Frederick at https://www.celebratefrederick.com/

