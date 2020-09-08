Celebrate Frederick launches inaugural Craft Beverage Week

Celebrate Frederick is hosting one of its first in-person event since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — After having to cancel a lineup of beloved summer events this year, Celebrate Frederick is back with a new experience.

On Saturday, the non-profit is launching the first-ever Craft Beverage Week. The idea is to replace much-anticipated fall events that have traditionally highlighted the growing local craft beverage industry.

“In the Streets is one of our events where we really highlight these businesses, and also the Great Frederick Fair is a great opportunity for them to show the community where they are and how they’ve grown,” explained Celebrate Frederick Director Jen Martin, “with both of those events canceled this year, we were looking for a way to still highlight those businesses.”

23 distilleries, wineries, and breweries throughout the county will feature week-long specials exclusively available Saturday, September 12th through Sunday, September 20th.

Visitors are reminded that masks are required when entering the locations.

Participating locations include:

Attaboy Beer

400 Sagner Avenue, #400, Frederick, MD 21701

American Shochu Company

4539 Metropolitan Court, Frederick, MD 21704

Celebration Cellars Winery

9831 Fox Road, Frederick, MD 21702

Dragon

1341 Hughes Ford Road, 108, Frederick, MD 21701

Flying Dog Brewery

4607 Wedgewood Blvd., Frederick, MD 21703

Hidden Hills Farm & Vineyard

7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick, MD 21701

Idiom Brewing Company

340 E. Patrick Street, #104, Frederick, MD 21701

Jug Bridge Brewery

911 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Linganore Winecellrs

13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Loew Vineyards

14001 Liberty Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Mad Science Brewing Company at Thanksgiving Farm

1619 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown, MD 21710

McClintock Distilling

35 S. Carroll Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Midnight Run Brewing

912 N. East Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm

8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Olde Mother Brewing

526 N. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery

8546 Pete Wiles Road, Middletown, MD 21769

Puerto Rico Distillery

1341 Hughes Ford Road, 113A, Frederick, MD 21701

Rockwell Brewery

880 N. East Street, #201, Frederick, MD 21701

Smoketown Brewing Station

223 W. Potomac Street, Brunswick, MD 21716

Smoketown Creekside

400 Sagner Ave., #100, Frederick, MD

Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery

11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont, MD 21788

Tenth Ward Distilling Company

55 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine

6219 Harley Road, Middletown, MD 21769

For more information, visit Celebrate Frederick at https://www.celebratefrederick.com/