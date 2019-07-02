CDC warns of fecal parasite that comes from public swimming pools

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of a fecal parasite that can come from swimming pools.

The parasite is called Cryptosporidium or Crypto for short.

On Friday, a report from the CDC came out stating that there has been a 13 percent increase in this parasite every year since 2009.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting.

Chlorine and filters aren’t enough to prevent Crypto, so it is important to remember to shower after going to a public pool.

“When you go to a public place and you immerse yourself into water with people who may or may not be infected, you have the potential for getting what they’ve got,” said Rod MacRae, public information officer at Washington County Health Department.

Symptoms can be worse for kids, pregnant women, and anyone who has a compromised immune system.