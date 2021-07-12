CDC: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks in school buildings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, the CDC relaxed its guidance announcing both vaccinated teachers and students can now forego masks inside school buildings. The guidance states that students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in fall 2021 is a priority.

“We do have a younger population that is getting back, increasingly, and I think the further we move through this pandemic. we’re developing more and more confidence that these vaccines work, and that they are our way out of the pandemic,” said Aaron D.O., chief medical officer at Meritus Health.

While vaccinated teachers and students no longer have to wear masks inside school buildings, there has still not been any guidance on how teachers, and parents will know who is vaccinated.

“I did feel like I sort of felt like he was missing something with his teachers, he never saw their faces. the kids in his class because he was young enough he never had to wear a mask, but I do think it’s nice for him to be able to see people smile to see their expressions. so now I do feel that it is important for children to get back to some sort of normalcy,” parent Natalie Kujala said.

The CDC is recommending that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask-wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.