CDC holds virtual recruitment event for students from historically Black colleges and universities

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The CDC held a special event for students and recent graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of the agency’s efforts to improve outreach and recruit diverse talent. The event, Noted: Building on the Legacy of HCBUs in Public Health, gave students the opportunity to engage with HBCU alumni leaders at CDC and learn more about the agency’s fellowship and training programs.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities are a source of achievement, pride, and pivotal impact for all Americans, and the talent afforded specifically from HBCU graduates in our workforce is imperative to ensure health equity in our science and interventions as we address the impacts of racism and social determinants on health,” said Celeste Philip, CDC’s deputy director for non-infectious diseases and Howard University alumna. “CDC is committed to strengthening partnerships with HBCUs to recruit the next generation of scientists and leaders so that we remain a pinnacle in public health.”

The Biden-Harris administration called on all federal agencies to establish clear plans to strengthen Federal recruitment activities at HBCUs to build accessible and equitable pathways into Federal service and talent programs in a September 2021 Executive Order.

“Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities has never been more important, as the public health workforce needs highly skilled and talented professionals who bring their diverse lived experiences and perspectives to meet the most critical public health challenges of the 21st century and beyond,” said Donna Hubbard McCree, associate director for health equity in CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB prevention and Howard University alumna. “CDC is working to systematically expand its outreach to develop a more inclusive workforce better equipped to assess and address the needs of an increasingly diverse U.S. population.”