CDC advises against “doubling up” on vaccines, Maryland Department of Health follows recommendation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that governments should wait to start giving out booster shots until every country can catch up. But that doesn’t stop people from wanting them.

Some residents are taking matters into their own hands by “doubling up” on vaccines after being fully vaccinated. This can be done by either taking a different vaccine brand (e.g. two doses of Pfizer and two doses of Moderna) or by getting a second round of the same vaccine brand (e.g. four doses of Pfizer).

A hospital in San Francisco, California recently made headlines for allowing patients — with a doctor’s recommendation — to get a dose of an mRNA vaccine if they originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are nervous about its efficacy.

In the state of Maryland, the Maryland Department of Health does not recommend this practice.

When contacted by WDVM 25, the MDH said they side with CDC guidelines, which state, “A single, valid vaccination series should be administered … People are not recommended to receive more than one complete COVID-19 vaccination.”