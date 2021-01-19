CBP revokes travelers Global Entry status after finding contraband in his golf bag

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have revoked a traveler’s Global Entry traveler privilege and issued a $500 zero-tolerance penalty after contraband was detected in a golf bag by a narcotics detector dog.

The man had flown into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) from the Dominican Republic. When the bags were unloading from the plane, a canine alerted CBP officers to the bag and followed it to baggage claim where they stopped the man who retrieved it.

Officers found a grinder with marijuana residue and a CBD pen in the man’s golf bag. He was not criminally charged, however, he is no longer a trusted passenger with Global Entry, CBP’s newly launched trusted traveler program.

According to CBP, “Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.”

Although some states have decriminalized marijuana, the importation of illicit narcotics remains illegal according to federal law.