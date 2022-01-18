Cause released for fatal house fire in Wolfsville

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Jan. 12 around 6:56 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units were called out to a single-family house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville, Maryland.

The house fire left the owner and sole occupant, 82-year-old Frederick resident Casper Geiger Jr., dead.

After investigation, the Fire Marshal Office confirmed the incident as accidental, they say it was caused by incorrectly disposed ashes on the home’s front porch.

The fire did not impact any other buildings or harm anyone else.

Officials say the property was deemed a total loss and preliminary costs are over $500,000.