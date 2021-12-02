Catoctin Mountain Park announces temporary closures December 3 – 5

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Residents should expect areas of Catoctin Mountain Park to close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, due to increased security measures.

Certain areas will remain closed until around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Officials said that “Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance. Trails to Hog Rock Overlook and Blue Ridge Summit Vista will also be closed. All other roads and trails will remain open.”

Residents can use the parking lots at the visitor center, however, officials say it may fill up early in the day.

Additional parking is available on the west side of the park at Camp Round Meadow, Chestnut Picnic Area and Owens Creek Picnic Area. Trail maps are available at trailheads throughout the park.

For more information visit: www.nps.gov/cato.