Cat with rabies found in Smithsburg

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rabies_in_Cats_0_20180510230644

Photo is an archived image and is not of this specific cat that was reported in Smithsburg.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A rabid, feral cat was found in Smithsburg, Maryland in the area of 144440 Edgemont Road, the Washington County Health Department said Thursday.

The health department confirmed that at least one person was exposed to the cat with rabies, which means they were either bitten, scratched or had contact with the cat’s saliva or body fluids.

Please contact the Washington County Health Department at 240-313-3210 if you have, or know of anyone that might have, any possible human or animal exposure.

  • Washington County Humane Society / Animal Control: 301-733-2060
  • Washington County Health Department – Nursing: 240-313-3210
  • Washington County Health Department – Environmental Health: 240-313-3400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories