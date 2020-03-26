Cat with rabies found in Smithsburg

Photo is an archived image and is not of this specific cat that was reported in Smithsburg.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A rabid, feral cat was found in Smithsburg, Maryland in the area of 144440 Edgemont Road, the Washington County Health Department said Thursday.

The health department confirmed that at least one person was exposed to the cat with rabies, which means they were either bitten, scratched or had contact with the cat’s saliva or body fluids.

Please contact the Washington County Health Department at 240-313-3210 if you have, or know of anyone that might have, any possible human or animal exposure.