Cat adoptions needed after 28 abandoned in hotel room

The Humane Society of Washington County is asking to help find loving homes for their cats.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After 28 cats were rescued from a hotel room in Hagerstown, the Humane Society is trying to find homes for the other cats at their shelter in order to make room.

The shelter can hold up to 185 animals. Another 400 cats and kittens can be in foster homes around the area.

The Humane Society also said they follow the same protocol for investigating cats they recover in these circumstances.

The cats rescued from the hotel are now under safe care but are not currently available for adoption yet.

“When we take in a large number of animals like we did last week, the shelter fills up very quickly, and that’s why we’re hoping people will come out and adopt a feline friend. We need to make room for more animals coming in,” said Noel Fridgen, Humane Society of Washington County communications and digital fundraising manager.

The process to adopt a cat from the Humane Society is simple. You fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor and you can take your new pet home the same day.