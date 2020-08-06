Cashless tolling becomes permanent in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Drivers won’t have to stop and pay a toll in Maryland anymore. As of Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan says full-time all-electronic tolling is now permanent across the state.

Cashless tolling will include the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895), and Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301).

Tolls will be collected through E-ZPass and video tolling. The goal is to make it more convenient for drivers with less engine idling, reduced emissions, decreased congestion, and increased safety.

“In addition to historic toll relief and record-breaking progress on critical infrastructure updates, permanent all-electronic tolling is the latest step we have taken to save motorists time and money. By combining innovation, safety, and savings, this truly is a win-win for the state government and for everyone who travels in our great state.” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM