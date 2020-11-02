Cash Back Day will last 48 hours this year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the holiday season draws nearer many people are prepping their shopping list.

However, due to unfortunate setbacks from the pandemic, organizers for cashback day want to give shoppers the best deals possible.

Cash Back Day is an annual retail holiday, shoppers can find savings up to 20 percent cashback from over 300 different retailers.

This year the holiday will last 48 hours from November 5-6 to give shoppers the best deals and offers.

Sara Skirboll Shopping Expert at Retail Me Not stated:

“At a time like this, things are very uncertain. It’s more important than ever to begin saving money, especially during the holiday season.”

According to a survey by retailmenot, savings are more important than ever this year as 80 percent of shoppers will take some type of action to save money on their holiday shopping year. They are encouraging everyone to participate in Cash Back Day in order to save money.