Carrol Arts Center looking for decorators for 24th Annual Festival of Wreaths

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Carroll Arts Center is celebrating it’s 24th annual Festival of Wreaths with a festive display of over 100 wreaths, but it’s asking the public for more wreath design submissions.

The Festival of Wreaths silent auction will take place again this year in downtown Westminster.

Registration for decorators opens this Saturday, Sept. 25. Individuals, businesses, schools and non-profits are all encouraged to participate, donating wreaths to display for the auction.

Eric Kerchner, the new Executive Director of the Arts Council, talks about how this festival brings him holiday joy.

“I love the holiday season, so I’m excited for this festival to become my new holiday tradition!” said Kerchner. “After seeing some of the photos of past entries, it’s clear that Carroll County has an abundance of holiday spirit.”





Courtesy: Carroll Arts Center

Last day to register is Oct. 31 or if the maximum number of decorators is reached.

Finished wreaths are asked to be delivered to the Arts Center between Nov. 10 to 13.

You can register by clicking this link here or call 410-848-7272 for assistance.

