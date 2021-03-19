Carjacking taskforce announce 4 suspects in 8 carjackings

Gaithersburg, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department, along with several neighboring jurisdictions and the FBI hosted a press conference at the Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg to provide a carjacking task force update.

MCPD Chief Marcus Jones said that the task force has identified 4 suspects who allegedly committed 8 carjackings throughout the DMV between January and February. Police also say those four suspects used the stolen vehicles to commit 13 commercial and street robberies, as well as a police pursuit. The suspects are in their teens and early twenties.

The suspects were identified as follows: Jeremiah Cox (18), Elijah Greene-Parker (18), Rashaun Onley (21), and Antonio Myles (21)

The hijacking in these incidents do not appear to have a pattern but the chief urge the drivers to stay alert, lock the vehicle and keep the keys with them at all times.

The carjacking task force was created last year to tackle the sharply increase of carjacking incidents across the nation’s capital.