Carcade celebrates Washington County high school seniors

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s time to celebrate the Class of 2021 and after a year of distance learning, seniors in Washington County were treated to a county-wide celebration.

Williamsport High School senior Emmalee Wallech was thrilled to participate in the carcade. She came up with the idea to honor the senior class with her close friend and their mothers.

“All the schools in the county, we’re all getting together to go through the Mummers Parade route and do a big parade for us since we really haven’t had anything,” Wallech said. “Nothing has really gone the way we wanted it to this year, so to be able to see everyone in the county every school and do this is pretty fun.”

While this was not the way many students pictured their senior year, Myles Leumegni and Iziah Techie Mensah from North Hagerstown High School were just grateful for a bit of normalcy.

“We really appreciate it, cause like this year’s been like really lame for us,” Leumegni said.

“I mean last year, since like our junior year, we didn’t really have anything. So then when our senior year came, we didn’t really have a senior year, so the least they could do is give us something,” Techie Mensah said.

Eight schools from the Washington County Public School system participated in the carcade and the festivities even included the local private school, Saint Maria Goretti Catholic High School. Seniors and their families decorated their cars with paint, balloons, and streamers in their school colours before driving through downtown.

Jade Stewart is a senior at St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School. She was very appreciative that the opportunity to participate in the carcade was extended to her private school.

“It means a lot because obviously we know a lot of kids from the county and we’re friends with a lot of kids in the county so it’s nice to be included to be able to be with all my friends and everybody,” Stewart said. “It’s bittersweet, it’s sad but it’s fun and we’re excited to be able to celebrate together.”

Williamsport High School senior Maddie Reed was excited to share the graduation experience with friends from across the county.

“It means a lot cause it’s us getting to see all of our friends and be together as a community and all the county’s together not just schools divided for their own and it’s nice that everyone is supporting everyone,” Reed said.

This year, all graduations ceremonies for high schools in Washington County will be held on June 1st.