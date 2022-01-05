Carbon monoxide claims life of two in Brandywine, Md.

Every year, over 400 people die in the U.S.

BRANDYWINE, Md. (WDVM) — Carbon monoxide claimed the lives of two people inside of their home in Brandywine on Tuesday night.

When Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to 14,000 South Springfield Road, they found two victims unresponsive. A third victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police tell us they found a generator running indoors. They believe the incident was an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

At this time, no foul play is suspected. Corporal Washington of the PGPD said, “As we await results on the particular incident, we want to take the opportunity to advise residents to never run generators indoors.”

According to the CDC, every year, over 400 people die in the U.S. from carbon monoxide poisoning, and about 50,000 people are rushed to the emergency room due to the odorless gas.