Car stolen in Bethesda with dog still inside, family offering reward

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — You leave your car running in the parking lot, lock the doors and run into the store. It’ll only take a minute, right?

For one Montgomery County family, the decision proved to be a devastating mistake.

A locked, running SUV was stolen from the Westfield Montgomery Mall parking lot in Bethesda around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Greenberg family’s 10-year-old dog Joey was still sitting inside when someone took off with the car.

The family says they reported the incident to police. The Greenbergs say they are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads them back to their missing pup.

The family has used social media to spread the word, posting on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok in an effort to get Joey’s face in front of thousands.

Here’s more information about Joey: he’s a fluffy, white boy who weighs about 22 pounds. His family says he’s got a microchip, so you can take him to any vet to be scanned. They say he should respond when his name is called.

The license plate on the stolen dark blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is 4DA3638. The Greenbergs are asking you to call police with any information.