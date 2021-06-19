Car show raises money for Relay for Life

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Normally you would only see historic planes on the tarmac of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, but on Saturday, cars of all makes and models rolled onto the tarmac for a special fundraiser.

The museum hosted the 9th annual Cruise for a Cure, a fundraiser that benefits Relay for Life of Washington County.

The event which was canceled last year due to the pandemic featured local vendors, live music, and vintage, new, and even custom cars for the Wings and Wheels car show and fundraiser.

The event also holds a special place in the heart of event founder and three-time cancer survivor Sara Mulkey. She started the event in Hampton, Virginia with her father, a cancer survivor of over 20 years, before moving to Hagerstown in 2010 and continuing the fundraising event.

“It means the world to me. A lot of these are car club members from Stablemates Mustang Club. We have other clubs involved and just people that hear about us through word of mouth,” Mulkey explained. “But to me, it really warms my heart to see all these people out here.”

Billy Hahn has helped Mulkey plan the annual event which usually takes around 6 months and was excited about this year’s turnout. He explained the last Cruise for a Cure was slightly dampened by rain in 2019 and then the pandemic.

Last year, Cruise for a Cure was able to hold a small cruising event to raise money for Relay for Life while abiding by COVID safety precautions.