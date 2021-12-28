Car rental market poses challenges for consumers during pandemic economy

The car rental market during the pandemic is posing challenges for consumers with rising costs and a more limited supply of vehicles.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a sign of the pandemic times: consumer challenges at the car rental market.

The average daily rental rate this month is up about a third over a year ago — roughly $81 a day, complicated by the chaos in air travel with many passengers ditching their boarding passes to travel by car instead. We found a car rental customer in our viewing area who was glad to find a vehicle, even though he had to dig a little deeper in his wallet.

“I will admit that the price,” said a laughing Greg Hannigan, “the price of rentals was significantly higher than what it had been in past experiences.”

Many rental agencies like Hertz, Avis and Enterprise are moving staff and vehicles to high-demand locations to meet that demand and are buying from local dealers instead of the traditional route of making their purchases through manufacturers.