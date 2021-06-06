Car parade celebrates MCPS 5th grade graduates

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Fifth graders in Montgomery County, Maryland were treated to a car parade to celebrate the end of the school year.

Students from Sequoyah, Mill Creek Towne, and Cashell Elementary Schools were able to enjoy a parade of cars including fire trucks, motorcycles, jeeps, and luxury sports cars to send them off to middle school! Cars and bikes from five groups, the Sunset Auto Club, Maryland Camaro Club, Gaithersburg Corvette Club, 0-6 Ryderz MC Club 9 from Alexandria, Virginia, and the D.C. Divas, were more than ready to rev their engines for the graduating fifth graders. The parade also included Montgomery County Station #28 firetruck. The parade was organized by a parent to celebrate not only her child’s graduation but wanted other Montgomery Public School students to enjoy the experience.

After a year of virtual learning, Jack Hartings was excited to celebrate this milestone alongside his fellow classmates.

“It was really nice of them to do this for us because it means so much to us to see our friends in person, and hang out here and see all this and have it as an experience,” Hartings said, with a huge smile. “This might have even been bigger than if we just had a regular graduation.”

Hartings chose to continue virtual learning despite the option to return to the classroom when MCPS began its phased reopening. He said the hardest part of learning at home was having to be away from his friends and not being able to ask questions or directly interact with his teachers. Hartings also expressed immense gratitude for his teachers. He explained that although his teachers have experienced higher stress levels, “They always pulled through for us and made it a wonderful year for us.”