Car hits side of building in downtown Hagerstown, driver leaves scene with license plates before authorities arrive

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Emergency services were called to the intersection of Potomac St. and E. Washington St. around 6 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a single-vehicle crash into the side of a building.

The car left a visible dent in the wall of the Middletown Valley Bank, but first responders said the driver left the scene before crews arrived. According to Hagerstown police, witnesses reported seeing the driver walk away following the crash.

The plates were also removed from the vehicle before any authorities made it to the scene, making it more difficult for police to identify the driver of the car.

Early investigations did not suggest there was any serious injury. Roads were unobstructed by the crash, so traffic was able to continue flowing.