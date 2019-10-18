Car flips on its side on E. Washington St. after reportedly hitting a parked car

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A car flipped onto its side on 13 East Washington Street in Hagerstown, Maryland around 4 p.m. Friday.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. on 13 East Washington Street. According to witnesses, the vehicle sideswiped another car that was parked on the side of the street before it flipped. Two men pulled the driver from the scene, and say they didn’t think twice about acting instantly.

“I’m feeling like a hero, I don’t even know what to say just feeling like a hero,” said Hagerstown Resident Devontay Martinez. “I just reacted off what I saw, he needed help so I just pulled him out.

This story will be updated.